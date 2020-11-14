1/
Debra Brown
Debra Brown

Richmond - Debra Sue Brown, 58, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on November 14, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1962 in Richmond, Indiana to Paul Edward Jeffers and Mary Louise Jeffers.

Debra worked at Wernle Children's Home for 34 years and she had a love for traveling and watching scary movies.

She is survived by her husband Jay W. Brown; her son Kenneth (Amanda) Jeffers; two step daughters Shannon Brown and Joellen Hollinsworth; three brothers Danny, Paul (Nancy) and Russell Jeffers; four grandchildren Lilly, Abby, Clair and Kevin.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Mary Jeffers and her brother Kenneth Jeffers.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday November 17, 2020 from 4pm-6pm at Community Family Funeral Home, where a service will be held at 6pm. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to St. Vincent Randolph Hospital. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
