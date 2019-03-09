Services
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
310 N. Main Street
Liberty, IN 47353
(765) 458-0745
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
310 N. Main Street
Liberty, IN 47353
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
310 N. Main Street
Liberty, IN 47353
View Map
Resources
Liberty - Debra J. "Debbie" Eickhoff, 59, of Liberty went to join her husband, Jed in Heaven on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Whitewater Commons in Liberty. She was born on May 30, 1959 to the late Eugene Dixon and Frieda Lamb Hill.

On October 21, 1978 she married James "Jed" Eickhoff in Connersville; they were able to spend 38 years together before he passed away on March 23, 2016.

Debbie was a very devoted employee at Whitewater Commons for nearly 26 years, where she started out as a CNA and later became the Social Services Director. She was a member of the Union County Council of Aging, Chamber of Commerce, the Union County Development and was on the Board at Southview Courts.

In her leisure time she enjoyed reading and camping. She was very creative in making costumes, jewelry and other crafts. Debbie cherished the time she spent with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.

Debbie is survived by two daughters, Lucinda (Darren) Roberts and Hanna (Anthony) Hoogenboom; a son, Jacob (Kacey) Eickhoff; five grandchildren, Miles Roberts, Eloise Eickhoff , Joselyn Eickhoff, Jillian Hoogenboom and Rose Hoogenboom; five sisters, Carolyn (Jim) Duncan, Linda (Richard) Barrett, Regina (Larry) Willis, Jayne (Bill) Bennett and Lisa (Joe) Jarboe; and several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and the staff and residents at Whitewater Commons.

Visitation for Debbie will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home, 310 N. Main Street, Liberty, Indiana 47331. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the funeral home, with Pastor Rob Judd officiating. Burial will follow in Richland Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 9, 2019
