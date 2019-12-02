Services
Debra J. Adams

Debra J. Adams Obituary
Debra J. Adams

Richmond - Debra J. Adams 66 of Richmond went to be with the Lord unexpectedly December 1, 2019 at Reid Hospital. She was born July 26, 1953 in Richmond to Robert Eugene and Mary Louise Clark Adams and lived here most of her life. She was a former longtime member of Oak Park Church and a current member of Calvary Pentecostal Church.

Survivors include her six brothers and sisters Wanda (James) Eversole, Carl Eugene (Teresa) Adams, David Wayne (Diana Ruth) Adams Sr., Robert (Sandy) Adams, Christina (Rondell) Smith, and Michael (Shannon) Adams, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday December 7, 2019 at Calvary Pentecostal Church 3600 State Road 121 Richmond, Indiana 47374, with Pastor Ben Smith officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the church. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to Calvary Pentecostal Church. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
