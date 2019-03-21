|
|
Delbert Donthnier
Gratis - Delbert Donthnier of Gratis, went to be with the Lord March 15, 2019. He was born December 6, 1950. Delbert was a 1969 graduate of Preble Shawnee. He served in the Marine Corps for 2 years. Delbert was a volunteer Gratis firefighter for more than 10 years. He was a Sunday school teacher for 40+ years. He worked at Dimco Gray Company for almost 50 years. He is the son of the late Clifford and Evelyn Donthnier. Delbert is survived by his wife of over 36 years, Kathy; son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Emily. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gratis Fire Department or Gratis EMS. Services will be held at noon on April 13th at First Brethren Church, 100 S. East Street, Gratis, OH.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 21, 2019