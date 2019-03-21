Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
First Brethren Church
100 S. East Street
Gratis, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Donthnier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert Donthnier


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delbert Donthnier Obituary
Delbert Donthnier

Gratis - Delbert Donthnier of Gratis, went to be with the Lord March 15, 2019. He was born December 6, 1950. Delbert was a 1969 graduate of Preble Shawnee. He served in the Marine Corps for 2 years. Delbert was a volunteer Gratis firefighter for more than 10 years. He was a Sunday school teacher for 40+ years. He worked at Dimco Gray Company for almost 50 years. He is the son of the late Clifford and Evelyn Donthnier. Delbert is survived by his wife of over 36 years, Kathy; son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Emily. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gratis Fire Department or Gratis EMS. Services will be held at noon on April 13th at First Brethren Church, 100 S. East Street, Gratis, OH.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now