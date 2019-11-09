|
Delbert L. Nugent
Richmond - Delbert L. Nugent, "The Bike Man" 63, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born in Richmond on January 13, 1956 to Alfred and Bertha Lantz Nugent.
Delbert retired from Kempers after 34 years. In his free time, he enjoyed sampling all kinds of foods. His interests included golfing, yard sales and road trips. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. During his retirement, Delbert followed his passion of riding and restoring bicycles, which led our community to refer to him as "The Bike Man". Delbert was always up for a good conversation, he knew no stranger. He always carried with him, an inviting smile and a willingness to help anyone in need. Delbert held an amusing outlook on life. He had a great sense of humor, he was a well-seasoned jokester and a successful prankster. Delbert was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years Monica Nugent; brother Virgil (Susan) Nugent; children Eli (Jennie) Nugent, Mary (Doug) Reynolds, Amber (Mitch) Mills; stepchildren Jessica Morgan and Amanda (Jeremy) Isaacs; grandchildren Aaron, Brooke, Victoria, Aliya, Makena, Austin, Kyle, Emma, Donnie and Skyla. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Clinton and sister Mary.
Service for Delbert will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday (November 11, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor David Eales will officiate. Family and friends may call from 10:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. on Monday (November 11, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019