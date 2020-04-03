Services
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home
312 West Union Street
Liberty, IN 47353
(765) 458-5151
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
College Corner Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Delmar Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delmar Lee Johnson


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delmar Lee Johnson Obituary
Delmar Lee Johnson

Liberty - Delmar Lee Johnson, 84, of Liberty, passed away, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 2, 1935, in Mount Sterling, Kentucky to Albert and Effie Shepard Johnson. On December 17, 1955, he married Christine Means, she died November 10, 2014. In 1983, Delmar started working for the Wysong Gravel Company where he retired from in 2007 as a plant operator.

Delmar was an avid hunter, he also enjoyed gardening, farming, working on cars, mowing his grass. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Delmar is survived by his sons: Douglas Lee Johnson and his wife Helen of Oxford, Ohio; David Wayne Johnson and his wife Donna of College Corner, Indiana; daughter; Dianna Davis and her husband Terry of Liberty; brothers Robert, Loyd, and Evert Johnson all of Mount Sterling, Kentucky; Grandchildren: Christina, Jessica, David, Charles, Jimmie and 14 great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: his wife Christine, brother: Frank Johnson; sisters: Alberta Brewer and Betty Vice.

Graveside services will conducted Monday, April 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at College Corner Cemetery.

The family has requested memorials may be made to donors choice.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delmar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -