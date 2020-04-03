|
Delmar Lee Johnson
Liberty - Delmar Lee Johnson, 84, of Liberty, passed away, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 2, 1935, in Mount Sterling, Kentucky to Albert and Effie Shepard Johnson. On December 17, 1955, he married Christine Means, she died November 10, 2014. In 1983, Delmar started working for the Wysong Gravel Company where he retired from in 2007 as a plant operator.
Delmar was an avid hunter, he also enjoyed gardening, farming, working on cars, mowing his grass. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Delmar is survived by his sons: Douglas Lee Johnson and his wife Helen of Oxford, Ohio; David Wayne Johnson and his wife Donna of College Corner, Indiana; daughter; Dianna Davis and her husband Terry of Liberty; brothers Robert, Loyd, and Evert Johnson all of Mount Sterling, Kentucky; Grandchildren: Christina, Jessica, David, Charles, Jimmie and 14 great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: his wife Christine, brother: Frank Johnson; sisters: Alberta Brewer and Betty Vice.
Graveside services will conducted Monday, April 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at College Corner Cemetery.
The family has requested memorials may be made to donors choice.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020