Delores Crawford
Richmond - Delores Crawford 90 of Richmond died peacefully November 24, 2020, at Reid Health. She was born October 14, 1930, in Richmond to George and Alice Ramsey Moore and lived here all her life. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, and puzzles.
Survivors include her children Larry Crawford, Fawn Reneau, Barabra Smith, and Karen Hobbs, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one sister Irene Cox, nieces and nephews. Her husband Arthur died in 2001. One brother Arthur Moore and one sister Linda Moore are also deceased.
Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 3, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Dayton, Ohio V.A. National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegall-berheide-orr.com
