1/
Delores Crawford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Crawford

Richmond - Delores Crawford 90 of Richmond died peacefully November 24, 2020, at Reid Health. She was born October 14, 1930, in Richmond to George and Alice Ramsey Moore and lived here all her life. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, and puzzles.

Survivors include her children Larry Crawford, Fawn Reneau, Barabra Smith, and Karen Hobbs, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one sister Irene Cox, nieces and nephews. Her husband Arthur died in 2001. One brother Arthur Moore and one sister Linda Moore are also deceased.

Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 3, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Dayton, Ohio V.A. National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegall-berheide-orr.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved