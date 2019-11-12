|
Delores McQueen
Delores A. McQueen, 80, passed away on Monday, November 11 at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville.
Delores was born in Berea, Kentucky on March 14, 1939, the daughter of Gilbert Lester and Beulah Baker Chasteen, both of whom preceded her in death. She married Paul McQueen on January 21, 1956. They were blessed with three children and shared 54 years together until his death on September 4, 2010.
Delores was a homemaker and stay-at-home mother. She was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Richmond. She enjoyed playing BINGO, gardening and growing flowers.
Delores will be missed by her daughters & sons-in-law, Paula & Brett Manning and Ronda & John Smith; son & daughter-in-law, Pastor David & Rea McQueen; grandchildren, Adam (Courtney) McQueen, Taylor Manning (Jon Goodhew), Kyle (Amber) Smith, Kinsey Smith, Valerie Manning and Jaiden McQueen; great-grandchildren, Grayson Paul McQueen, Emersyn Reeves McQueen and Gage Duane Addington, sister, Donna Rae (Jerry) Deaton; brother Eugene (Jeanne) Chasteen; and several nieces & nephews.
Delores' life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 15 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on Friday, November 15, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the , 50 E. 91st St., Suite 50, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019