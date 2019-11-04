|
Deloris M. Reece Coning
Richmond - Deloris M. Reece Coning, age 92, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Born July 23, 1927, in Richmond, Indiana, to Louis and Clara Wise Douglas, Deloris was a life-long resident of this community. She had been a member of First Church of the Nazarene since the mid-fifties. Deloris loved attending church and spending time with her family and church friends.
Survivors include her son, William (Kathy) Reece of Centerville, Indiana; granddaughters, Tammy (Mat) Root and Christy (Brian) Opal; and church family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow J. Coning, who died June 10, 2004; first husband, Sidney Reece, who died in 1983; parents; sisters, Irene Pace, Marie Martindale, and Grace Haning; and brother, Vernis Douglas.
Visitation for Deloris M. Reece Coning will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, 1600 Chester Boulevard, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. David Warren officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First Church of the Nazarene, 1600 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, IN 47374 or Gideons International for the Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 1092, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019