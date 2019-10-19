Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Bryant Obituary
Dennis Bryant

Richmond - Dennis R. Bryant, 59, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, October 17 at Reid Health.

Born December 9, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of Walter, Sr. and Helen Lipscomb Simpson Bryant.

Dennis attended Northeastern High School. He had formerly worked as a truck driver and also drove a taxi for many years.

Dennis will be missed by his father, Walter Bryant, Sr.; daughters, April Bickel and her husband, Gary; Brandi Bryant; sons, Jason Bryant, Josh Bryant and his wife, Emily, and Justin Bryant; step-daughters, Leeann Adams and Allanna Roark; special friend, Mary Bryant; sisters, Peg Hachman and her husband, Stuart, Sally Burton and her husband, Robert; brothers, Johnny Simpson and Timothy Bryant; brother-in-law, Duane McClain and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his mother; son, Joseph Bryant; sister, Sharon McClain and two brothers, Ricky Simpson and Tommy Simpson.

Dennis's life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 21, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11-1 pm on Monday, October 21, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Salvation Army, 707 South A Street, Richmond, IN 47374.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now