|
|
Dennis Bryant
Richmond - Dennis R. Bryant, 59, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, October 17 at Reid Health.
Born December 9, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of Walter, Sr. and Helen Lipscomb Simpson Bryant.
Dennis attended Northeastern High School. He had formerly worked as a truck driver and also drove a taxi for many years.
Dennis will be missed by his father, Walter Bryant, Sr.; daughters, April Bickel and her husband, Gary; Brandi Bryant; sons, Jason Bryant, Josh Bryant and his wife, Emily, and Justin Bryant; step-daughters, Leeann Adams and Allanna Roark; special friend, Mary Bryant; sisters, Peg Hachman and her husband, Stuart, Sally Burton and her husband, Robert; brothers, Johnny Simpson and Timothy Bryant; brother-in-law, Duane McClain and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his mother; son, Joseph Bryant; sister, Sharon McClain and two brothers, Ricky Simpson and Tommy Simpson.
Dennis's life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 21, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11-1 pm on Monday, October 21, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Salvation Army, 707 South A Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019