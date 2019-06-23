Services
Dennis Eugene "Denny" Doner


Dennis "Denny" Eugene Doner

Richmond, IN - Dennis "Denny" Eugene Doner, age 70, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on June 16, 2019. He was born November 10, 1948, to Glen and Olivia Doner in Richmond, Indiana.

Denny had lived in Wayne County all of his life. He was former Owner of Mighty Muffler and a former member of Vintage Wheels. He enjoyed working on cars and making people laugh.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children: sons: Darin (Dee Dee) Doner and Kevin (Stephanie) Doner; daughter: Emily (Bob) Doner; several grandchildren; two sisters: Frances Doner and Alice Hahn; brother: Bill (Cindy) Doner; and many friends including a special friend: Frank Devito.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother: Glen Doner; and a granddaughter: Darian Doner.

The family wishes to express special thanks to the caring Hospice and Oncology Staff at Reid Health.

There will be no public services at this time. The family will host a Celebration of Denny's Life at a later date. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 23, 2019
