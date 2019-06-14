|
|
Dennis H. Pickett
Richmond, Indiana - Dennis H. Pickett, age 76, died unexpectedly surrounded by his friends and family at Reid Health on June 8, 2019. He was born July 17, 1942, to Harold and Josephine Pickett in New Castle, Indiana.
Dennis lived in Wayne County and the surrounding areas all of his life. He had worked for numerous places including Wayne County Highway Department, Henry County Highway Department, Gene Thompson Motors, Elder Beerman, Salvation Army, Chrysler Ford, Innovative Industries and Bruns Brothers. Dennis' wonderful presence, endless kindness, determination and humor inspired everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He enjoyed airplanes, working on automobiles, animals and reading books. He always helped and picked up stray animals. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
He leaves to cherish his memory; longtime companion: Linda Meer; two daughters: Robin (Michael) Culp and Holly Baker; two sisters: Anne (Russ) Pointer and Layna (Joseph) Brown; three grandchildren: Rachael Wheat, Seth Baker and Zach Freeman; many friends including special friends: Bill Gors, Joe Dunham, Jeremy Hudelson and Shirley Meer. His fury friends, Tommy, Whitey and Whiskers will also miss him.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife: Sandy Pickett; grandson: Jack Paul; and a nephew: Brad Pointer.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM. Family and friends may visit Saturday two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow in Greens Fork Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 14, 2019