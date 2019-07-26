|
|
Dennis James Felty
Richmond - Dennis James Felty, age 62, of Richmond, Indiana, died peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Reid Health, with his wife and children by his side.
Born March 20, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana, to Lester and Carroll J. Hildebrand Felty, Dennis was a life-long resident of Richmond. He was a 1975 graduate of Richmond High School. Dennis worked as a general contractor specializing in bathroom and kitchen remodels, as well as running his rental business. He developed a love for music at an early age, drumming for bands before he could even drive. As an adult, Dennis developed a passion for Blues music and aspired to work with the Star Gennett Foundation to educate others about the strong Blues roots in the community. He had a strong love of cars and thought he had owned 60+ over the years. Dennis' passion for music, décor, lights, and humor can readily be felt in his beloved "The Building", where he enjoyed hosting "Blues" events in particular, for family and friends. Dennis had a passion for life.
Dennis overcame lung cancer with metastasis to the brain in 2007. He was called "the miracle man" by his doctor. Dennis was then diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017, unrelated to the original cancer, and again persevered until the end.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Mary Naumoff Felty; daughter, Megan (Sean) Lamb of Richmond; son, Dylan Felty of Richmond; grandchildren, Kolbi and Xander; sisters, Linda Bane of Richmond, Barbara (Mick) Miller of Liberty, Indiana, and Sue Epps of Indianapolis, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve Felty.
Visitation for Dennis James Felty will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Mick Miller officiating. Burial will be in Chester Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Star Gennett Foundation, c/o Wayne County Foundation, 33 South 7th Street, Suite 1, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 26, 2019