|
|
Denny Huffine
Richmond - Denny Huffine 62 of Richmond died February 3, 2020 at his home after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born November 11, 1957 in Richmond to Willie Gene and Wilma Lucille Prichard Huffine and lived in the Richmond area all his life.
He worked as a toolmaker at Ahaus Tool and Engineering for 25 years. Denny was a 1976 graduate of Hagerstown High School. As a member of the Richmond Conservation Club and the NRA, he was a 4-H certified gun instructor.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years Lee Ann, three children Heather Jo (Tom) Caselton, Evan (Mandy) Huffine, and Collin (Kelsey) Huffine, five grandchildren Taylor, Cheyenne, Makayla, Mason, and Jensen, two great grandchildren Ainsley and Korbyn, two brothers Bob (Carol) Huffine and Jeff (Stacie) Huffine, one sister Becky (Jake) Armbruster, nieces and nephews.
Denny is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Charolette Saunders, Ruthie King, and Colleen Ballenger, and one brother Bill Huffine.
Funeral services will be 1:00 Saturday February 8, 2020 in the Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home 222 North 10th Street Richmond, with Rev. Mick Miller officiating. Burial will be at Economy Cemetery in Economy. Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday February 7, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to American Diabetes Association 8604 Allisonville Road Suite 140 Indianapolis, Indiana 46250, or 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020