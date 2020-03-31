|
|
Denver L. Walker
Richmond, Indiana - Denver L. Walker, age 78, went home to be with the Lord after a long illness on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 6, 1941, in Edwight, West Virginia. He had lived in Richmond for the last 25 years. He was a member of Rock Solid Ministries.
Survivors are his wife: Ginger Walker; his son: James "J.D." Walker; and two sisters: Betty Wiley and Arlene Marlowe.
Denver is preceded in death by his parents: William Walker and Frances Martin; his sisters: Coralena, Frances, Jewel and Eloise; and brothers: William, Douglas, Buford, Edward, Elmond and John.
"Denvers' family would like to thank the staff of Reid Hospice who took great care of him; and to all those who prayed for him through his illness."
Denver will be laid to rest, April 3, 2020, at Goshen Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at:
www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020