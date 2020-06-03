Denzel Williams
Richmond - Denzel Williams, age 78, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born December 18, 1941, in McKee, Kentucky, to Phee and Cora Madden Williams, Denzel lived in Richmond most of his life. He graduated from Richmond High School. Denzel served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962. He retired from the Richmond Police Department, where he passionately served as an officer, detective, lieutenant, sergeant, and chaplain. Denzel was first on the scene during the downtown explosion on April 6, 1968, and became the department's second K-9 officer. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). Denzel and his family attended the Pentecostal Church of Richmond, under the leadership of Rev. Elthur Hale, for many years. He enjoyed singing and ministering the gospel.
Survivors include his daughter, Lena (Brian) Callahan of Richmond; grandchildren, Ryan Williams and Neal (Stacy) Williams, both of Richmond; sister, Verna Castro of Las Vegas, Nevada; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Mary F. Drew Williams, who died August 21, 1992; son, Bill (Sally) Williams; parents; sister, Cleo Lee; and brother, Ralph Williams.
Visitation for Denzel Williams will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Vonda Bishop officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.