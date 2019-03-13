Services
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Derek C. Riggs Obituary
Derek C. Riggs

Economy - Derek Charles Riggs, 37, of Economy, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 11, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born in Richmond on August 17, 1981 and was a life long resident of the Economy area. Derek was a life long Raiders fan. He loved music, dancing, the outdoors and, above all, God and his family. Survivors include his father, Joseph Riggs (Gail); his mother, Judy (Meyer) Stuart (Jeff); 2 children, Cedderek and Kaylee Riggs; 4 siblings, Joshua Geismar, Brandon Joseph Riggs, Courtney Stuart and Chandler Stuart; a step-brother, Justin David Dimett and a devoted friend, Eli Rhodehamel. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Firman and Betty Riggs; nis maternal grandparents, Charles and Wilma Meyer and his aunt, Nancy Meyer.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 PM on Thursday, March 14, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Memorials may be made to Riley Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 13, 2019
