Derek Duane York
Richmond, IN - Derek Duane York 41 of Richmond died April 19, 2019 at Reid Health. He was born September 23, 1977 in Richmond to Michael and Donna Sue Green York. He worked as an Engineer at Jasper Engineering in North Vernon, and was a Purdue graduate with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He is survived by his parents, one brother Michael Todd York, two nieces Joelle and Ciara Brooklyn York, aunts, uncles, cousins, and one special friend.
Visitation will be Monday April 22, 2019 from 5:00 P.m. to 7:00 P.M. at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 20, 2019