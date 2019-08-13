Services
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
View Map
Derrel H. Swearingen


1924 - 2019
Derrel H. Swearingen Obituary
Derrel H Swearingen

Cambridge City - Derrel H Swearingen, 94, of Cambridge City, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Reid Health. He was born on December 17, 1924 in New Lisbon, IN to Herbert and Grace (Hoff) Swearingen and grew up in Henry and Wayne counties. He worked for many years at John Deere Implements in Cambridge City. Derrel always had a large garden, and helped a great many people as a handyman, working on lawn mowers, etc. He also collected and worked on clocks and enjoyed woodworking.

Derrel is survived by a sister, Merna (Swearingen) Dusenbury; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Louetta R. (Whitton) Swearingen on Nov. 13, 2013; three sisters, Evelyn Moore, Grace Harcourt and Martha Mitchell; and his brother, Verl E. Swearingen.

Friends may call from 1:00 pm until the start of the funeral service at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City. Stan Thomas will be officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.

Memorial contributions maybe made to the Milton, Christian Church, P. O. Box 534, Milton, IN 47357

Online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 13, 2019
