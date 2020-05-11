|
|
Destin Allen Holbert
Richmond - \Destin Allen Holbert 37, of Richmond died May 8, 2020. He was born July 23, 1982 to Eric Allen Holbert and Sandra Renee Black Gilbert and lived here all of his life.
He loved to draw and was a jack of all trades.
He is survived by his wife Tamela Holbert, his grandmother Charlotte Miller, five children Destin Jr., Faith, and Angel Holbert, Eric Hogan and Grace Holbert, three stepchildren Jonathan Phillips, Crisann, David Walter, one grandson Zayden Holbert, one sister Yvonne (Bobby Mann) Holbert, two brothers Jason (Stephanie) Holbert, Chad (Mindy) Holbert, several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents
Services will be private with Paul Phillips officiating Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 11 to May 12, 2020