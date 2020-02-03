|
|
Diana Brown
Connersville - Diana Elaine Brown, 73, of Connersville, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 20, 1946 to the late James Cox and Ruby Gahliher Cox.
On November 21, 1962 she married Roy Brown in Connersville, they were able to spend 51 years together before he passed away on December 14, 2013.
Diana had worked at various factories in town. She was known on the CB radios as the maintenance lady. She was most proud of being able to stay at home to raise her children.
In her leisure time, Diana enjoyed being outdoors, whether that was camping or riding on the motorcycle. At one time she even rode her own motorcycle. She also loved to sew and crochet. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Diana will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her children, Sheila (Jerry) McKeown, Rosie (Mike) Sherwood, Roy (Angela) Brown Jr. and Patrick "Shane" (Rhonda Stapleton) Brown; 27 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren; a brother, Charles Cox, and a sister, Sandra Mullins; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Jimmy Cox, Bill Cox, Francis Cox, and David Cox; 4 sisters, Mary Bockover, Sue Benjamin, Sharon "Pinky" Sizemore, and Ruth Carter.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W. 8th Street, Connersville, Indiana 47331. The memorial service will begin at 1:00pm at the funeral home, with Pastor Joe Ferreira of Connersville Baptist Temple officiating. Burial will follow in Lick Creek Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020