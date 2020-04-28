|
|
Diane Dennise Hudson
Richmond - Diane Dennise Hudson 63 passed away suddenly Thursday April 23rd, 2020. She was born June 2nd, 1956 to John O and Janet E. Hudson and lived here all her life. She was a 1974 RHS graduate, and attended Miami University Oxford OH., through a scholarship majoring in music.
One of her proudest accomplishments & happiest times was being a member and leader in the 1974 State Champion marching band, and performing in the California Rose Parade, being in concert band & the drum and fife corp. under Director John Parshall.
She worked at Pizza King and Cassano's Pizza during high school, at Belden Wire & Cable during college, where she ended up working for 38 yrs in almost every area of the plant and office. She worked at Kerasotes theatre for 12 years while at Belden. She has worked at the Toasted Restaurant for 3 years since retiring and loved dealing with and getting to know her regulars.
She was a huge music and movie buff. Grew up around and loved animals of every kind with her grandparents having been farmers. She loved the outdoors, nature, wide open spaces, traveling with friends and family, especially to Colorado, Montana & Myrtle Beach and trying exotic and local foods everywhere she traveled. She loved to crochet and was known for her beautiful work by many.
Having never married and having no children her friends and family were extremely precious to her. She had many dear lifelong friends and took great joy in staying in touch, sending cards, flowers and gifts for every occasion to them all over the country.
Knowingly or not the joy they brought & the love and caring they showed will be her greatest legacy and nothing would please her more than to be fondly remembered and to inspire others to do the same.
In good times and bad, through thick and thin she always believed in doing the right thing, easy or not. Being honest and fair, treating everyone with courtesy, respect & dignity, and doing good was its own reward that would come back to you, when it did to pay it forward.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Robert C and Goldie F. Hudson, Father John O. Hudson, infant brothers Michael, David and Danny Hudson, aunts Clara Hudson and Alma Thomas, uncle Robert Hudson, grandparents Willard Dayton, Herbert and Ruth Beard, uncle Ronald Dayton, aunts Patricia Mopps and Evelyn Dayton, best friends & sisters Debra K Reynolds & Debbie Cross
She is survived by mother Janet E. Hudson, her brother Douglas & sister in law Karen Hudson, her aunt Laura Jackson, best friends & her sisters Debra Roberson Haynes, Donna Henson Dalton, Kathy Benton Oler, and Linda Shook, friend and her brother Jim Mackey and many more dear friends and cousins.
Private graveside services will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Martin Holman officiating, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Flowers & cards can be sent to Stegall Berheide Orr. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to Father Flanagan's Boys Home, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, and St. Joseph's Indian School. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020