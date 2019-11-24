|
|
Diane K. Doty
Huber Heights, Ohio - Diane K. Doty, age 69, of Huber Heights, Ohio, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at .
Born November 26, 1949, in Richmond, Indiana, to Robert Floyd and Barbara Leona Porter Doty, Diane lived most of her life in Richmond and Dayton. She retired as a department manager from Walmart after close to 30 years of service. Diane enjoyed traveling, crocheting, and spending time at the beach.
Survivors include her sister, Pam (Tom) Ashbrook of Huber Heights, Ohio; aunts, Marilyn (Dick) Stevens of Richmond and Dorothy (Howard) Pierce of Pennsylvania; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Gross; father, Robert Floyd Doty; and brother, David Doty.
Visitation for Diane K. Doty will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Burial will be in Lutherania Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019