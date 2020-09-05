1/1
Diane Liford
Diane Liford

Richmond, IN - Dianne Marie (Taylor) Liford, 78, of Richmond, Indiana passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Monday, August 31st, 2020. Born February 8, 1942, in Richmond to Robert L. and Mary Catharine Taylor, Dianne spent time living in both Richmond and Homestead, Florida. She was a graduate of Richmond High School.

Dianne spent over 40 years in management at INA/CIGNA/Aetna/ACE/Chubb Limited. Her interests included all her favorite dogs and cats, ceramics, coloring, collecting angels, and watching Miami Hurricanes football. Dianne was also well-known and loved for her quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor.

Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Liford; parents; maternal grandparents Roy and Marie Parshall, and paternal grandparents, Rolander and Rosetta Taylor.

She is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Taylor and Deborah Soulier of Richmond, Indiana; one aunt, Nadine Taylor of Abington; a nephew, Christopher Greaves of Lewisburg, Ohio; two goddaughters, Jennifer Bedel of Centerville and Cherii Burks of Fishers; many cousins and friends. The family would also like to thank Kevin Vardaman, her caretaker in her last years.

Visitation will be at Stegall-Berheide-Orr in Richmond from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Richmond, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Jayne Knox of 426 Chester Drive in Richmond (for her work with animals) or the Animal Care Alliance in Richmond.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
