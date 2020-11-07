1/1
Diann Williams "Dee" Willard
Diann "Dee" Williams Willard

Grafton - Diann "Dee" Williams Willard, 77, of Grafton, died November 5, 2020. She was born October 3, 1943 in Richmond, Indiana to Richard Giles and Dorothy Smoker Williams. She was a 1961 graduate of Centerville High School and in 1965, earned Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Interior Architecture, History of Art and Studio Art from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois. For over 40 years, Dee was an interior designer in Chicago and then in Metropolitan New York City. She loved her family, her work, and restoring the family's 100 year old 3-story house in Boonton, New Jersey.

Dee is survived by sons, Stedman (Jennifer) Willard III of Derwood, Maryland and Christopher S. (Jenny) Willard of Grafton, Ohio; granddaughters, Laura Willard of Los Angeles, California and Molly, Brynn and Riley Willard of Grafton, Ohio; grandson, Noah Willard of Grafton, Ohio; nephew, Richard D. (Peggy) Williams of Richmond, Indiana; niece, Sherri Williams (Erik) Norman and grandniece Ella Norman of Worthington, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Stedman Willard, Jr. in 2016; brother, Richard G. Williams and her parents.

A private service for the family will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria, Ohio.

For online condolences, visit www.dickenfuneralhome.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dicken Funeral Home - Elyria
323 Middle Ave.
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-3224
