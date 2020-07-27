1/1
Dianna Lynn Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianna Lynn Campbell

Richmond - Dianna Lynn Green Campbell passed away, Friday, July 24, 2020 at AMG Specialty Hospital in Greenfield, IN. She was 59 years old.

Dianna was born on March 5, 1961 in Oxford, OH to Robert M. & Maxine S. Green. She was a lifelong resident of Union and Wayne counties. She graduated from Union County High School in 1980. She married Bruce Campbell in April 2001. She was a longtime member of the Richmond Jaycees and enjoyed working on the community improvement projects. She held several offices including chapter president.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother David E. Green, her son Anthony (Tony) Wayne Green, her maternal grandparents, Harry C Phenis and Gertrude Phenis, her paternal grandparents, Robert H. and Hazel M Green.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years Bruce Campbell, her sister Kathy Hossman of Richmond, Her brother Robert W Green of Eaton, OH, a daughter April Carlin of Connersville, 3 grandchildren and her very special therapy dog Trace.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved