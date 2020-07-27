Dianna Lynn CampbellRichmond - Dianna Lynn Green Campbell passed away, Friday, July 24, 2020 at AMG Specialty Hospital in Greenfield, IN. She was 59 years old.Dianna was born on March 5, 1961 in Oxford, OH to Robert M. & Maxine S. Green. She was a lifelong resident of Union and Wayne counties. She graduated from Union County High School in 1980. She married Bruce Campbell in April 2001. She was a longtime member of the Richmond Jaycees and enjoyed working on the community improvement projects. She held several offices including chapter president.She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother David E. Green, her son Anthony (Tony) Wayne Green, her maternal grandparents, Harry C Phenis and Gertrude Phenis, her paternal grandparents, Robert H. and Hazel M Green.She is survived by her husband of 19 years Bruce Campbell, her sister Kathy Hossman of Richmond, Her brother Robert W Green of Eaton, OH, a daughter April Carlin of Connersville, 3 grandchildren and her very special therapy dog Trace.