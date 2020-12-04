Dick A. Crowl
Richmond - Dick Allan Crowl 88 of Richmond passed away December 3, 2020, at Rosebud Village after a long illness. He was born June 18, 1932, in Pasadena, California to Glenn A. and Esther Rice Crowl.
He was a retired transport driver.
Dick served in the Navy aboard the USS Colonial (LSD-18) in the Korean War.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Harry Ray Post #65 and the VFW Post #1108.
Dick is survived by his wife of 20 years Vera D. Crowl, two sons David (Jennifer) Crowl of Fontana, CA., Gordon (Eileen) Crowl of Rancho Cucamonga, CA., eight grandchildren Shane, Jacob, Sarah, Trevor, Michele, Tabitha, Paula, Erin, eight great-grandchildren, two nephews, two driving buddies Mike and Steve.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Glenn A. Crowl.
A Liturgy of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 10th, 2020 at Holy Family Church with Rev. Gnarnaraj Sengole officiating; Military Rites will follow. Friends may call from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com