Dolores Ann Carter
Richmond - Dolores Ann Carter 83 of Richmond died October 26, 2019 at Golden Living Center Golden Rule after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born September 3, 1936 in Rossburg, Ohio to Leroy and Mildred Pitsenbarger McEldowney and lived here most of her life.
She worked as a cook at the Lampost, Jerry's, and Lion's Head (Leland Hotel) Restaurants. Dolores was a member of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish, Holy Family Church.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years Ted, five children Nancy (Dave) Vanover, Jeffrey Carter, Timothy (Amy) Carter, Linda (Chris) Farlow, and Laura (Zack) Parker, 14 grandchildren Chris Carter, Amanda (Cole) Nunier, Kasey Stolle, Kelly and Jamie Carter, Neva, Emma, and Sara Carter, Austin and Alayna Bergfield, Matthew Farlow, Alex, Xavier, and Paxton Parker, 2 great grandchildren Ava and Winston Nunier, six brothers and sisters Alice Demange, James (Janet) McEldowney, Tom (Rita) McEldowney, Rosemary (Floyd) Monnin, Carl (Ethel) McEldowney, Fred (Donna) McEldowney, her brother-in-law Urban Zumberger, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister Marlene Zumberger, and brother-in-law Homer Demange.
Liturgy of Christian burial will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Holy Family Church with Rev. Sengole Gnanaraj officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral home is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to Hand in Hand Adult Day Care 2727 East Main Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019