Dolores Ruth Elstro



Centerville, Ind. - Dolores Ruth Elstro, age 103, of Centerville, Indiana, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Forest Park Health Campus.



Born February 9, 1916, in Lafayette, Indiana, to Robert and Pearl Strebe Ince, Dolores lived in Wayne County most of her life. She graduated from Morton High School. Dolores retired from Elstro Oil Product, Inc., where she served as the office manager. Dolores was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church Campus of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, and the Wayne County Extension Homemakers Association. She enjoyed playing Euchre with her friends, solving crossword puzzles, watching Butler basketball, and traveling. Dolores taught her children good values which included honesty, hard work, and respect for others. She also valued the importance of education for her children and grandchildren.



Survivors include her sons, Larry R. (Sheryl Shepherd) Elstro of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Paul (Marie) Elstro of Centerville; grandchildren, Joe (Anne) Elstro of Centerville, Bettina M. (Rick Chaides) Elstro of Los Angeles, California, Robert (Andrea) Elstro of McCordsville, Indiana, and Candi Shepherd of Indianapolis; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey, and Logan, all of McCordsville and Connor of Centerville; sister, Marjorie (Carl) Dickey of Atlanta, Georgia; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Robert C. Elstro; twin sister, Dorothy Snodgrass and sisters, Helen Francis Stolle, and Rosemary Brown; infant brother; and friend, Cliff Cox.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Anne Hart, who brought communion to Dolores; all of the church members who visited her; and Rosie Gunther, who took special care of Dolores during the last few years. They would also like to thank Forest Park Health Campus for the professional care given to Dolores during the two years she lived there.



Visitation for Dolores Ruth Elstro will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 815 West Main Street, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Gideons International for the Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 1092, Richmond, IN 47375 or Centerville-Abington Senior Center, 111 South 2nd Street, Centerville, IN 47330.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 5, 2019