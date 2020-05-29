Dolphus Woodrow "Doc" Pierce
Eaton, OH - Dolphus Woodrow "Doc" Pierce, age 82, of Eaton, OH passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born September 26, 1937 to the late Rastis and Edith Pierce of Monterey, TN. Doc retired from Johns-Manville after 30 plus years of service. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He was an avid fisherman who loved being on the lake. Doc is survived by his wife Judy Pierce of Eaton, OH; daughters: Cathy Pierce of Eaton, OH and Connie Worden of Broken Arrow, OK; sons: Kevin (Lisa) Pierce of Eldorado, OH, Mike (Sherrie) Pierce of Dandridge, TN and Mark Pierce of Richmond, IN; granddaughter Jayme (Bret) Dill of Hollansburg, OH; grandsons: Matthew Worden of Broken Arrow, OK, Dustin (Amanda) Pierce of Richmond, IN and Austin Pierce of Eaton, OH; great granddaughters: Reece and Kylar Arnett and Kailynn Pierce; great grandsons Noah Worden, Grayson Pierce, Lincoln and Pierce Dill; brother Tom Pierce of Fountain City, IN; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Arvis Pierce; sister Barbara Anderson; and great granddaughter Audree Dill. A private graveside service will be held at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria, OH on Monday, June 1, 2020. A special thank you to Rene Lair, Jenny and all the Hospice nurses. You were all comforting angels to Doc. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to charity of your choice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.




