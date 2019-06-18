Don A. Wehrley



Centerville, Ind. - Don A. Wehrley, age 62, of Centerville, Indiana, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home.



Born May 9, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana, to Roaul "Pappy" and Joan Woolard Wehrley, Donald lived in Richmond and Centerville all of his life. He worked in maintenance at Centerville-Abington Community Schools for 14 years and had formerly worked at Wayne Works/Carpenter. Donald enjoyed mowing, campfires, working in his workshop, and playing with his grandkids.



Survivors include his wife of almost 40 years, Vicki Kay Hartrum Wehrley; sons, Brian (Courtney) Wehrley of Greenfield, Indiana, and Keith Wehrley of Centerville; grandsons, Branden (Hailey) Wehrley and Hunter and Colton Wehrley; siblings, Steve (Phyllis) Woolard of Hagerstown, Indiana, Bill (Sally) Wehrley of Georgia, and Pete Wehrley and Jana (Jay) Mayberry, both of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including, Chuck Bishop of Dublin, Indiana.



He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jim Woolard, John Wehrley, Cheryl Scherber, and David Wehrley.



Visitation for Don A. Wehrley will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Denver Conley officiating. Burial will be in Bryan Cemetery in Centerville.



Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.



