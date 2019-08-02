|
Don Arlen Coulter
Kokomo - Don Arlen Coulter, 84, Kokomo, passed away at 8:11 pm Sunday July 28, 2019, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. He was born October 9, 1934, in Richmond, the son of the late Chester & Freda (Grant) Coulter. On December 27, 1953, in Richmond, he married Dorothy Joann "Jody" Defibaugh who preceded him in death June 2, 2013.
Don was a 1952 graduate of Richmond High School and a 1960 graduate of Indiana University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business. He served with the United States Air Force from 1953-1957, earning his Amateur Radio license in 1955 that became a lifelong hobby and passion for him until the very end of his life. Don was an avid amateur radio operator whose call sign was W9IU, and his passion was DXing and contesting and had contacted over 300 countries worldwide. He was a member of the Hoosier DX & Contest Club and the Society of Midwest Contesters. Don also participated in 3 Radio DXpeditions to the Caribbean. Don retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service.
Don is survived by his brother, Bob Coulter.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Charles Coulter, Jim Coulter, Ed Coulter, and Virginia Armstrong.
A graveside service will be held at Noon on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Earlham Cemetery in Richmond with Chaplain Ed McFarland officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6-8 pm Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to EquiVenture Therapeutic Riding, Inc., PO Box, 2573, Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 2, 2019