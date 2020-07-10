Donald Byrket
Englewood, OH - Donald J. Byrket, 88 of Englewood, OH passed away July 3, 2020.
He was born in Richmond, Indiana on February 18, 1932, the son of Donald J. Byrket and Mildred P. (Sieweke) Byrket.
Don was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He drove a truck for ABF for many years until retirement. He loved to golf, as well as, fishing and camping with family. His love of baseball grew from his father playing baseball in the farm league and enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds.
Don is survived by his three daughters, Cynthia Byrket, Sheryl Renee Mickley, Alicia Butler (Alan), daughter-in-law Blaine Byrket, brother Jerry (Pat), sister Judy Jackson, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Bruce and sister Joyce Ann Moore.
A graveside service will be held in Goshen Cemetery at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 14. The Wayne County Honor Guard will deliver military rites.
Charitable contributions in Don's memory may be given to Hospice of Brookdale Centennial Park, 350 Union Blvd, Englewood, Ohio 45322.
His family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to all who cared for dad while at Brookdale.
.