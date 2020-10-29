Donald D. Bowne
Cambridge City - Donald D. Bowne, 83, of Cambridge City, passed away peacefully at his home on October 24, 2020 surrounded by his children after a long illness.
He was born June 19, 1937 in Connersville, Indiana to Virgil and Lucille (Ammerman) Bowne. He graduated from Connnersville High School in 1955 and then met the love of his life, Shelba DeBruler at an outside skating rink. They were married on February 28, 1959. Don learned the auto body repair business at Taylor Body Shop in Dublin before serving his country in the National Guard. Afterwards he worked at Vivian Buick and Dick Green Ford before he opened Bowne's Body Shop in 1969. He was a member of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren.
His passion was antique cars. He and Shelba were avid antique car club members throughout their marriage. They traveled throughout many states on Model A tours. Don collected, restored and showed numerous antique cars and was especially fond of the 1940 Ford Model A. Don was a member of the Model "A" Restorers Club and held the office of Historian for the Indiana Region. He was also a member of the Model "A" Ford Club of America and Early Ford V-8 Club.
Don is survived by son, Steve; daughter, Debbie (Jerry) Weesner; grandson, Daniel Bowne; granddaughter, Jessica Weesner; sister, Carmen Fritzsche; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Lavodis Jones and Daniel Nichols and his beloved cat Fuzzy.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Shelba D. Bowne; an infant daughter; brother, Chuck Bowne and sister, Marilyn Merida.
His family extends special thanks to caregivers, Virginia and Teddy, and Reid Hospice, especially Tonya for the excellent care given to our Dad.
Private graveside services were held with burial at Riverside Cemetery.
