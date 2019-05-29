Donald "Don" Eales



Richmond, IN - Donald "Don" Eales, age 90, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019.



Don was born on June 13, 1928, in Richmond, Indiana. Born to William and Lorena Wilson Eales. After living in Richmond for many years, the family settled on a farm outside of New Paris, Ohio.



Don attended high school at Jefferson High School, giving up school in his sophomore year to help on the farm while his older brothers served in WW2. He later enlisted in the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge from the Army, he met Addie Philhower; they were married on April 23, 1949, and were blessed with six children. They were married for 70 years.



Don was a painting contractor with his father for many years in the New Paris and surrounding areas. He eventually accepted a position with the Belden Corporation, retiring in 1992 after 34 years of service.



He was a member of Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic parish, the Belden 25-year club, American Legion, and citizen volunteers for the Richmond police Department. He coached youth baseball and softball for many years.



He enjoyed traveling, especially with the "over the hill gang" to Europe and across the United States. He was famous for wearing his "thinking cap" on family vacations usually missing one or two exits per trip. He also enjoyed bingo, casino gambling, jigsaw puzzles, and Notre Dame Football.



During family gatherings, there was always a spirited game of wiffle ball, volleyball, trivial pursuit, or penny poker. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Some of the grandchildren's fondest memories are breaking beans and picking garden vegetables with their grandparents.



Don is survived by his wife of 70 years, Addie Philhower Eales; Don Eales Jr (Victoria Love)of Chandler, Arizona, daughters, Kathy (David Salcido) of Melissa, TX; Martha Ann (Mike Kilby) of Eaton, OH; Nancy (Dwight Gillham) of Severance, CO; Patricia (Jim Mackey) of Williamsburg, IN. Ten Grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death are his parents, William and Lorena Eales; infant daughter, Mary Ann Eales; brothers: John E William, Raymond, Carl, Paul, Robert, and William Jr.; sisters: Jeanette Horrigan (Francis), Catherine Bricker (Robert), Ruth Elliott (Clyde), and Martha Hopkins (Walter).



Visitation for Donald T. Eales Sr. will be May 29th, 2019 from 4pm to 7 pm , at Stegall-Berheide-Orr funeral home, 222 North 10th St., Richmond, IN. Liturgy of the Christian burial will be May 30th, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 235 S. 5th St., Richmond, IN. Burial will follow in St. Andrews Cemetery. The Wayne County Honor Guard will provide graveside military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 65, Richmond, IN or the .



The family would like to thank the offices and staff of Catherine Blythe, Dr. Dab, Dr. Raynor, Reid Homecare, and Reid Hospice for all their kind and excellent care. Additionally, the family would like to thank Deacon James Miller of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Richmond, IN and Father Dustin Boehm of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Connersville, IN for administering the final rites. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 29, 2019