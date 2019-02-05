|
Donald Eugene Ledbetter Sr.
Centerville, IN - Donald Eugene Ledbetter Sr. age 69, passed away at Reid Health on February 2, 2019, after battling Stage 4 lung cancer for eight months. He was born May 2, 1949, to Ralph and Esther Ledbetter in Richmond, Indiana.
Donald was a resident of Centerville, Indiana. He was a graduate of Richmond High School and a member of the Indiana National Guard. Donald was a member of Fellowship Church of Richmond. He enjoyed fishing; one could always find him at Elkhorn Lakes. He also enjoyed playing lottery tickets, Bingo, watching college football, his favorite team being SC Gamecocks, and watching NASCAR, with Dale Earnhardt being his favorite driver.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, one daughter: Tracie Lynn Lanning of Landrum, SC; two sons: Donald Ledbetter Jr. of Centerville, IN, and Jamie Lee Ledbetter of Spartanburg, SC; ten grandchildren: Joel Ryan Toney, Brittany Nicole (Marcus) Barnes, Ashley Danielle Ledbetter, Jacob Lee Lanning, Joshua Aaron Lanning, Donald Eugene Ledbetter III, Keegan Hawkins, Kristine Marie Ledbetter and Kylie Hawkins; great grandchildren: Aubree Marie Barnes, Zaylen Tyrae Ferguson, Brycen Wayne Barnes, Rowan Eugene Ferguson and Nolan Admir Ledbetter; nephew: Rick Jenkins of Spartanburg, SC; and a special companion, his dog, "Princess."
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, a sister, lifelong companion, Beverly Ledbetter and a granddaughter, Sidney Ann Ledbetter.
The family would like to express special thanks to Reid Health, Hospice Team and Reid Cancer Center. Everyone was wonderful!
Funeral services for Donald will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Family and friends may visit Thursday two hours prior to the service. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
