Donald GeorgeWilliamsburg - Donald George, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20 at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville.Don was born in Richmond, Kentucky, on August 7, 1939, the son of Orlie W. & Lillie Mae King George. He was a 1957 graduate of Williamsburg High School. He married the former Martha Ann "Maggie" Robbins on September 18, 1960.Don retired from Belden after 36 years of service. He served on the Northeastern Wayne School Corp Board of Trustees for eight years and drove a school bus for 17 years. He was a member of the Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed playing league softball in his early years and coaching girls softball and boys baseball. Don and his wife, Maggie, opened their home to 75 foster children in the 1960s and 1970s and were named Foster Parents of the Year. Don was a volunteer at Reid Health and was former President of the Reid Volunteer Auxiliary. He loved interacting with people and keeping them on their toes with his friendly, joking demeanor. He enjoyed shooting sports and fishing. He was a member of the Greens Fork United Methodist Church.Don will be missed by his daughter & son-in-law, Lizann & Curt Bane; sons, Christopher George and Roger George & wife, Tami; grandchildren, Michael Bane; Matthew Bane & wife, Kellie; Ryan Bane & wife, Lisa; Brittany Kuntz, Christine George, Kelsie George, Sam George, and Kayla Yontz & husband, Kodi, Raygan George, Raylee George, Ashley George and Roger George, Jr.; brother, Tom George & wife, Beverly; sisters-in-law, Luellen George and Delores George; and several nieces & nephews.Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Martha Ann "Maggie" George and two brothers, Robert George and Paul George.The family extends their deep appreciation to Don's Ambassador Healthcare family for their love and outstanding care.Public visitation for Don will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, July 23, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, both Don's family and the funeral home respectfully request that visitors wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines during visitation and services.Funeral services for Don will be conducted by Rev. Charlie Black at 10:00 am on Friday, July 24 at the funeral home. He will be entombed in Earlham Mausoleum in Richmond.Memorial contributions may be sent to the Reid Foundation for the benefit of the Volunteer Auxiliary, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374 or the Greens Fork United Methodist Church, 108 South Main Street, Greens Fork, IN 47345.Online condolences may be expressed at