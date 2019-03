Donald P. Gibbel



Richmond, Ind. - Donald P. Gibbel, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born July 21, 1930, in Springfield, Illinois, to Dr. Jonathan Paul and Verda Hirschberger Gibbel, Don was a graduate of Manchester College. He was the Lab Director at Reid Hospital for nearly 40 years and volunteered after retirement. Don was an avid bicycle rider and ping pong player. He enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with his family.



Survivors include his loving wife, Janice Woodbury Gibbel, to whom he was married in 1961; sons, Michael (Cindy) Gibbel of Richmond and David (Michelle) Gibbel of Greenwood, Indiana; grandchildren, Cameron, Justin, Ashley, Scott, and Jonathan Gibbel; great-granddaughters, Addisyn and Korah; brother-in-law, Don Miller; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Phyllis Miller and Kathleen Snavely.



A time of gathering and celebration of life for Donald P. Gibbel will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary