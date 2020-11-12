1/1
Donald Tschirgi Jr.
1941 - 2020
Donald Tschirgi, Jr.

Eldorado - Donald M. Tschirgi, Jr., 79, a 20 year resident of Eldorado, OH, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born April 9, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa, he was the son of the late Donald M. Tschirgi, Sr. and Gwendalyn B. (Funk) Tschirgi. Don worked as a scratch baker for many years in grocery stores in Des Moines, Aurora, CO and retired from Meijer in Richmond, IN. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by grandson Samuel Grandfield. Survived by wife Bonnie G. (Dunn) Tschirgi; daughters Kim Stanley and husband Larry of Waukee, Iowa, Shari Wolfe and husband Randy of Des Moines, Chris Tschirgi and Melissa Tschirgi both of IL, and Christy Grandfield and husband Bryan of Afton, Iowa; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and one on the way; sisters Marcia Kirkley of Aurora, CO, Barbara Jo Mueller of Colorado Springs, CO, Debra Greer of Austin, TX, and Carol Tschirgi of Colorado Springs; along with many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on the family from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria, OH. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with PastorAllen Henderson officiating. Burial Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Alexandria.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
NOV
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Memories & Condolences
