Richmond - Donald W. Miller, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born November 20, 1931, in Arlington, Indiana, to Oren W. and Florence E. Seely Miller, Don lived in Wayne County most of his life. He was a 1950 graduate of Centerville High School, where he was a member of the basketball team and continued playing basketball in the Richmond Municipal League. Don served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the heavy cruiser, USS Toledo. He retired from Richmond Power & Light in 1994, after 38 years of service. Don was a member of Hiram Lodge No. 417, F. & A.M. and Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially college basketball, NASCAR, Purdue football and basketball, and boxing; working outside during the summer; and walking his granddog, Merlin. The pride of Don's life was his grandsons, who he cherished.



Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jeannine Elstro Miller; son, COL (R) Thomas Lee (Dawn) Miller, USA, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Alexander Miller of Alexandria, Virginia, and Cameron Miller of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, who lovingly called him "Opa"; sister, Alta M. Clark of Richmond; nephew, Rick (Valerie) Moore of Richmond; niece, Cheryl (Paul) Phenis of Centerville; cousins; and many friends, including neighbors, Jack and Mabel Hill and their daughter, Kim.



He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Jay Miller; parents; sister, Emogene Miller; and brother, Oren Junior Miller.



Visitation for Donald W. Miller will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Chalk officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Care Alliance, 1353 Abington Pike, Richmond, IN 47374.



