|
|
Donald Waymire
Eaton - Donald D. Waymire, age 77, of Eaton, OH passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, OH. He was born March 19, 1942 in Dayton, OH to the late Donald R. Waymire and Sarah (Rike) Waymire Masters. Donald attended school in West Alexandria, OH; he worked for the city of Eaton and ABF Trucking Company; was a member of the Eaton Baptist Temple; and enjoyed baseball, camping and bingo; and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Browns fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Dawn Waymire Swope Jimenez; and his twin brother Richard Waymire. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Waymire of Eaton, OH; daughter Crystal (Steve) Kendrick of Eaton, OH; son Donald C. Waymire of Eaton, OH; grandchildren: Jason Swope, Ryan (April) Swope, Jenn (Tommy) Jones, Chris (Amanda) Jimenez; Shawn (Stephanie) Jimenez, Dawn Waymire, Brooke Culp, Jen (Jon) Bland, Jana (Rob) Shugars, Joe (Melanie) Kendrick; 20 great grandchildren; brothers Tom (Sue) Waymire of Eaton, OH and Tim (Brenda) Waymire of West Alexandria, OH; sister Connie (Mel) Johnson of Gratis, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2:00 pm until time of funeral service at 3:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH with Rev. Lowell Spencer. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial contributions may be sent to Preble County Council on Aging, 800 E. St. Clair St., Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019