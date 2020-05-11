|
Donalee Carol Phelps
Richmond - Donalee Carol Phelps, age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home.
Born September 8, 1928, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Carl Franklin and Anna E. Howard Payne, Donalee graduated from Western Hills High School in Cincinnati. She lived in Richmond since 1948. Donalee was the co-owner of the "Teacher's Helpers" store. She was a very active member of First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Carol Phelps Barker of Greens Fork, Indiana, and Jennifer Phelps (Chuck) Cate of Richmond; sons, Steven Earl Franklin (Cathy Basoco) Phelps of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and Robert "Bob" Mark (Dana Weaver) Phelps of Falling Waters, West Virginia; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Howard William Payne of Erlanger, Kentucky; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James Gordon Phelps, who died December 19, 2003; parents; and sister, Joann Payne Krebs.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Donalee Carol Phelps will be private. Private graveside service will be held at Earlham Cemetery with Pastor Ted Chalk officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374 or First United Methodist Church, 318 National Road West, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 11 to May 13, 2020