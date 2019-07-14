Services
Donna C. Beasley


1936 - 2019
Donna C. Beasley Obituary
Donna C. Beasley

Eaton, OH - Donna C. (Withrow) Beasley, age 83, of Eaton, Ohio died on Friday, July 12, 2019, at her daughter's home in Eaton, Ohio. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 8, 1936, the daughter of Virgil Withrow and Eloise (Chapin) Withrow. Donna was a 1954 graduate of Camden High School. She was a member and past-president of the Eaton Jaycee Wives, a member and past-president of the Eaton Community Swimming Pool Association, and worked for a time at the Preble County Extension Office. Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James C. Beasley, whom she married on December 17, 1954, in Camden, Ohio. She is also preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Eloise Withrow and her brothers William and Robert Withrow. She is survived by three daughters: Linda (Neal) Cameron, Eaton, Ohio; Susan (Dean) Peverly, Archbold, Ohio; and Nancy Fulcher, Eaton, Ohio. She also leaves seven grandchildren; Chris (Meredith) Cameron, Jon (Heather) Cameron, Traci Cameron, Ryan Peverly, Amy (Brandon) Cover, Leanne (Ronnie) Bailey, and Matt Fulcher. Also surviving are eleven great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Barbara Rossi, South Pasadena, California; Janice Beasley, Menifee, California; and brother- and sister-in-law Tom and Cindy Beasley of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Donna also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 pm until time of memorial services at 2:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Interment will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery, Eaton, OH. Donations should be sent to Camden Area Historical Preservation Foundation Inc., 224 North Main St., Camden, Ohio 45311. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 14, 2019
