Donna Christine Williamson
Donna Christine Williamson

Richmond, IN - Donna Christine Williamson 57 of Richmond died September 29, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born on January 26, 1963, in Richmond and lived here all her life. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting and being with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years Charles, two children Nanci (Tony) Latello of Noblesville and Chad (Shanna) Williamson of Centerville, two grandchildren Kylie Hildebrand and Alex Williamson, her mother Cora Sue King of Richmond, her brothers Robert King and Eddie Heiber, her sisters Kim Bowling and Angie Girot, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her pet dogs Levi and Chelsea. She is preceded in death by her father Don Heiber, her "Mammy" (grandmother) Christine Stamper, and mother-in-law Meriam Cox.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, with Rev. Alan Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at Stegall-Berheide-Orr. Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
