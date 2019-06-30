Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Donna (Ringley) Decker


1943 - 2019
Donna (Ringley) Decker Obituary
Donna (Ringley) Decker

Richmond - Donna Josephine Reed was born 11-26-1943 in Denver, CO. God's Plan had her adopted as a toddler. She grew up Donna Jo Ringley on N 15th Street in Richmond, IN. She passed peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, 27 June at her residence in Charleston, SC. Donna is survived by her son Scott Jennings, of Parker, CO, her daughter Lori Martin, of Charleston, SC, her brother Ronald Ringley, of Richmond and her sister Paula Cope, also of Richmond. She is also survived by her three grandchildren - Zachary Moore of Charleston, SC and Steven and Rachel Jennings of Parker, CO. Her husband, Donald E Decker preceeded her in death, as well as her granddaughter Hailee E Bryant and great granddaughter Emmerson Anne Cox.

Donna was a kind hearted woman, that cherished life, who loved her family, friends and her pets. She retired from First Bank, Richmond, and worked hard to provide for her family.

Her services will be Friday, July 5th at J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home, 2180 Greenridge Rd, N. Charleston, SC. All are welcome. Burial will commence immediately afterward, in Walterboro, SC.
Published in The Palladium-Item from June 30 to July 3, 2019
