Donna Gail Roberts Perry
Fountain City - Donna Gail Roberts Perry, 72, of Fountain City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, resting comfortably in her bed in the presence of her family.
Donna was born in Richmond, Indiana on October 29, 1946, the daughter of Clifford and Margie Vivian Smith Roberts. Donna attended Fountain City High School, where she was a cheerleader. She married Tom Perry, Sr. on September 6, 1963. They were blessed with four children.
Donna formerly worked at Ayr-Way and was an Avon Lady. She enjoyed being a homemaker and stay-at-home Mom as well. She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's events as well as many types of outdoor recreation with her family, including boating, fishing, swimming and camping. Donna also enjoyed crocheting and reading romance novels, as well as bowling when her health permitted. In previous years, she was active in the Fountain City Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Donna will be missed by her husband, Tom Perry, Sr.; daughters, Kristy Perry & her companion, Gary Godsey and Traci Perry & her companion, Todd Abrams; sons, Tom Perry, Jr. & his wife, Kathy and Jeff Perry & his companion, Hannah Lee; daughter-in-law, Linda Coy; son-in-law, Jon Williams; grandchildren, Josh Perry, Chris Williams, Betsie Perry Sams, Matt Perry, Logan Perry and Dawson Perry; great-grandchildren, Riley Day, Kaylie Perry, Mason Sams, Jaxson Sams, Noah Perry, Owen Perry, Colton Williams as well as one little girl due in three months; sister, Julie Townsend & her husband, Beau; brother, Ronnie Roberts & his wife, Terry; brother-in-law, Chris Buchanan & his companion, Mary Kay; and several nieces & nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sandy Buchanan.
Donna's life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 13 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather from 4-8 pm on Friday, July 12, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Reid Foundation for Hospice Care, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 11, 2019