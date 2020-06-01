Donna Hamilton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Hamilton

Centerville - Donna Hamilton, 67, of Centerville passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born on August 9, 1952 to the late LeRoy Sheard and Edith Wall Sheard in Richmond.

On March 15, 1992 she married, William "Bill" Hamilton in Tellico Plains, Tennessee.

Donna had worked for AWS and Benchmark services for over 15 years, before she became ill. In her leisure time she enjoyed playing cards and listening to country music. She also loved to travel.

Along with her husband of 28 years, she is survived by a daughter, Krista Corn; a son, Joe Johnson; a step daughter, Kelly (Randy) Redmond; 4 step sons, Tim (Claudia) Hamilton, Scott Hamilton, Monty (Sherry Banks) Hamilton and Donovan Hamilton; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; a brother, Dick Sheard and a sister, Betty Conger; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a step daughter, Cindy Stikeleather; a sister Darlene Hale and 2 brothers, Sonny Sheard and Bob Sheard.

Visitation for Donna will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W. 8th St. Connersville, Indiana 47331. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Reverend Randy Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow in Columbia Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved