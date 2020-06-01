Donna Hamilton
Centerville - Donna Hamilton, 67, of Centerville passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born on August 9, 1952 to the late LeRoy Sheard and Edith Wall Sheard in Richmond.
On March 15, 1992 she married, William "Bill" Hamilton in Tellico Plains, Tennessee.
Donna had worked for AWS and Benchmark services for over 15 years, before she became ill. In her leisure time she enjoyed playing cards and listening to country music. She also loved to travel.
Along with her husband of 28 years, she is survived by a daughter, Krista Corn; a son, Joe Johnson; a step daughter, Kelly (Randy) Redmond; 4 step sons, Tim (Claudia) Hamilton, Scott Hamilton, Monty (Sherry Banks) Hamilton and Donovan Hamilton; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; a brother, Dick Sheard and a sister, Betty Conger; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a step daughter, Cindy Stikeleather; a sister Darlene Hale and 2 brothers, Sonny Sheard and Bob Sheard.
Visitation for Donna will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W. 8th St. Connersville, Indiana 47331. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Reverend Randy Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow in Columbia Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.