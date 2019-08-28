|
Donna J. Cornthwaite Rathbun Brower, 80, of Richmond, passed away at 4:38 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Reid Hospital. She was born on November 14, 1938 in Liberty, Indiana, the daughter of Paul and Myrtle (Bradburn) Hofmann. Donna and her parents had lived in Milton, Cambridge City, Gunison, Colorado; Spruce, Wisconsin and Liberty and Cambridge City, Indiana. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955 and attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, IU Center at Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana and later received her BS and MA in Education from Ball State University in Muncie. In 1995 Donna earned a Master of Theology from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio and was an ordained Deacon in the United Methodist South Indiana Conference. She had pastored in Lizton, Indiana, Sugar Grove in New Castle and Greensboro United Methodist Churches. Donna taught several years at Richmond Christian School and at Green Acres in Richmond. She later did substitute teaching in Henry, Union and Wayne Counties. Donna was past president of the American Legion Auxiliary, a member of Kappa Delta Pi, a graduate of Leadership Wayne County, past president of the Rushville District of United Methodist Women and SIDUS SINGLES in Eaton, Ohio. She enjoyed dancing and visiting with her friends. Donna was first married Paul Cornthwaite in 1959. Her next marriage was to David Rathbun. They purchased and remodeled the old Dalton Schoolhouse into their home where they lived raising their combined families. David preceded her in death in 2005. She married Russell Brower on December 17, 2011 in Hagerstown, he survives along with step-father, Donald Clevenger of Liberty, Indiana; children, Robert Daniel "Danny" (Ramona) Cornthwaite of Kenner, Louisiana, Beth Tong of Kentucky, Andrew Dale (Terri) Cornthwaite of Connersville, Douglas Rathbun (Stella Dean) of Springfield, Illinois, Tim (Iva) Cornthwaite of Lousantville, Hope Ann Cole of Indianapolis, Angela Cunningham (Gary Pittman) of Seymour, Indiana, Janet (Gary) York of Greely, Colorado; step children, Allen (Irma) Brower of Round Rock, Texas, Grover (Beth) Brower of Satellite Beach, Florida, David (Linda) Brower of Cincinnati, Ohio and Mary (Mike) Pierre of Pickerington, Ohio; brother, Robert Lowell (Charolette) Hofmann of Richmond, Indiana; half-brother, Dondee (Karen) Clevenger of Carmel, Indiana; step sister, Sue Ann Clevenger Carr of Hamilton, Ohio; 29 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Rathbun; sister, Linda Hubbard; step sister, Amy Jo Alcorn. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Central United Methodist Church with Pastor Jen Huff officiating. Burial will be at the Valley Grove Cemetery in Milton. A time of visitation will be held Thursday, Aug 29, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the to remember our American War Veterans, those who are currently deployed and those who have returned. Bass & Gasper Funeral has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 28, 2019