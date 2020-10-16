Donna J. Necessary
Richmond - Donna J. Necessary, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born August 30, 1932, in Richmond, Indiana, to Rex T. and Jewel L. Everman Gifford, Donna was a life-long resident of this community. She attended Richmond High School. Donna worked at Wayne Works for 18 years and previously worked at Avco for several years. She was a member of the VFW Kirk-Little Post 1108 Auxiliary, American Legion Harry Ray Post #65 Auxiliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Druids Lodge, and Women of the Moose Chapter 534. Donna was a proud hardworking, blue-collar Democrat. She enjoyed bowling and dancing. Donna also enjoyed watching horse racing, IU basketball, the Colts, the Pacers, and NASCAR.
Survivors include her sons, Dave (Linda) Reed of Richmond, James (Jan) Burdette of Dayton, Ohio, Ricky Burdette of Richmond, Robin (Anna) Necessary of Erlanger, Kentucky, Terry (Jennifer) Necessary of Hollansburg, Ohio, and Kevin (Maureen) Necessary of Richmond; son-in-law, Steve Gottschalk of Centerville, Indiana; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; uncle, Richard Gifford of Richmond; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Vicky Gottschalk.
Visitation for Donna J. Necessary will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Charles R. McMahan Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
