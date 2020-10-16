1/1
Donna J. Necessary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna J. Necessary

Richmond - Donna J. Necessary, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born August 30, 1932, in Richmond, Indiana, to Rex T. and Jewel L. Everman Gifford, Donna was a life-long resident of this community. She attended Richmond High School. Donna worked at Wayne Works for 18 years and previously worked at Avco for several years. She was a member of the VFW Kirk-Little Post 1108 Auxiliary, American Legion Harry Ray Post #65 Auxiliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Druids Lodge, and Women of the Moose Chapter 534. Donna was a proud hardworking, blue-collar Democrat. She enjoyed bowling and dancing. Donna also enjoyed watching horse racing, IU basketball, the Colts, the Pacers, and NASCAR.

Survivors include her sons, Dave (Linda) Reed of Richmond, James (Jan) Burdette of Dayton, Ohio, Ricky Burdette of Richmond, Robin (Anna) Necessary of Erlanger, Kentucky, Terry (Jennifer) Necessary of Hollansburg, Ohio, and Kevin (Maureen) Necessary of Richmond; son-in-law, Steve Gottschalk of Centerville, Indiana; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; uncle, Richard Gifford of Richmond; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Vicky Gottschalk.

Visitation for Donna J. Necessary will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Charles R. McMahan Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved